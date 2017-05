Lloyds bailout bill still isn’t paid in full

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain has recouped its 20.3 billion pound investment in Lloyds Banking Group. This is a victory – made more pronounced because it comes a day after a fund of Singapore’s government said it sold shares in Swiss lender UBS at a big loss. There is a big difference, though: Lloyds’ bailout bill isn’t just financial. And, despite appearances, it is nowhere near repaid in full.