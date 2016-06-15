UPDATE 1-Japan March core machinery orders disappoint, outlook gloomy
* March core orders +1.4 pct m/m vs forecast +2.1 pct
* Core orders seen -5.9 pct in April-June
* March orders -0.7 pct yr/yr vs forecast +0.6 pct
(Adds details, Jan-March machinery orders, govt assessment)
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, May 17 Japan's core machinery orders rose
less than expected in March from the previous month, casting
doubt over whether recent signs of economic recovery will be
sustainable.
Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded