Jul 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/09/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.490/6.460 0.23 29/12/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.87/89 6.750/6.700 0.48 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.41/43 6.916/6.890 0.78 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.33/35 7.004/6.992 1.77 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 100.48/49 7.091/7.087 2.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 103.63/64 7.189/7.186 3.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 101.99/00 7.293/7.291 4.77 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 103.06/10 7.442/7.434 6.08 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 98.38/43 7.463/7.454 6.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 101.36/37 7.437/7.436 7.44 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 101.24/26 7.524/7.521 8.89 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.18/19 7.415/7.413 9.52 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 104.47/50 7.675/7.672 11.21 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 106.88/92 7.705/7.700 11.91 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 100.00/01 7.588/7.587 12.71 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 102.13/14 7.625/7.623 13.71 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 112.40/55 7.744/7.728 14.24 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 100.39/50 7.689/7.678 18.46 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 105.78/94 7.765/7.751 23.99 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 104.45/60 7.742/7.729 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)