Jul 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/10/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.560/6.520 0.23 29/12/16 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.650/6.600 0.46 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.43/45 6.874/6.847 0.76 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.43/48 6.934/6.903 1.74 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 100.79/81 6.969/6.961 2.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 103.99/03 7.079/7.067 3.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 102.52/54 7.160/7.155 4.74 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 103.75/80 7.301/7.291 6.05 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 98.95/06 7.355/7.334 6.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 102.05/06 7.315/7.314 7.42 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 101.97/99 7.411/7.408 8.87 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.94/95 7.303/7.301 9.49 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 105.05/18 7.599/7.582 11.19 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 107.71/76 7.601/7.595 11.89 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 100.99/00 7.466/7.465 12.69 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 103.29/30 7.490/7.488 13.68 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 113.15/28 7.663/7.649 14.21 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 101.56/70 7.571/7.557 18.43 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 106.75/90 7.679/7.666 23.97 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 105.85/03 7.625/7.611 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)