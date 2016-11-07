Nov 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/02/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.420/6.400 0.24 04/05/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.450/6.410 0.49 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 1Y 100.95/97 6.538/6.506 0.66 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.69/74 6.562/6.525 1.43 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 101.66/68 6.564/6.556 2.57 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 105.05/07 6.661/6.655 3.59 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 104.01/14 6.735/6.701 4.43 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 105.48/54 6.903/6.890 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.40/43 6.885/6.879 7.11 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.52/54 7.007/7.004 8.55 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.42/43 6.929/6.927 9.18 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.94/96 6.835/6.832 9.83 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 108.35/55 7.160/7.134 10.87 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 110.77/03 7.210/7.179 11.57 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 104.41/42 7.048/7.047 12.37 07.61 pct GOI 2030 14Y 104.90/92 7.042/7.040 13.51 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 116.75/11 7.264/7.227 13.90 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 105.07/40 7.223/7.191 18.12 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.69/89 7.257/7.241 23.65 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 110.30/65 7.269/7.242 28.63 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)