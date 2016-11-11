Nov 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/02/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.230 0.24 04/05/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/15 6.360/6.310 0.48 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 1Y 101.02/06 6.381/6.316 0.64 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.89/93 6.396/6.366 1.42 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 102.05/12 6.394/6.364 2.56 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 105.60/64 6.484/6.471 3.58 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 104.70/88 6.552/6.506 4.42 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 106.25/43 6.740/6.703 5.73 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.39/42 6.710/6.705 7.09 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.47/50 6.861/6.857 8.54 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.49/51 6.773/6.771 9.17 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 102.01/03 6.685/6.683 9.82 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 109.10/25 7.063/7.044 10.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 111.55/75 7.116/7.092 11.56 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 105.53/55 6.915/6.913 12.36 07.61 pct GOI 2030 14Y 106.24/28 6.892/6.887 13.49 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 117.75/00 7.159/7.134 13.89 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 106.50/60 7.086/7.077 18.11 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.65/85 7.179/7.163 23.64 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 112.20/25 7.124/7.121 28.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)