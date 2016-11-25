Nov 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 23/02/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/65 5.810/5.740 0.24 18/05/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.34/37 5.840/5.770 0.48 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 1Y 101.22/27 5.944/5.859 0.61 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 102.39/46 5.978/5.925 1.38 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 102.94/08 6.002/5.942 2.52 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 106.90/95 6.068/6.053 3.54 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 106.25/35 6.144/6.119 4.38 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 108.68/80 6.238/6.214 5.69 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 108.35/38 6.199/6.194 7.06 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 109.15/25 6.311/6.297 8.50 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 109.07/11 6.268/6.262 9.13 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 105.68/73 6.185/6.178 9.78 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 113.05/30 6.573/6.543 10.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 116.50/60 6.538/6.527 11.52 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 110.26/33 6.373/6.365 12.32 07.61 pct GOI 2030 14Y 111.15/24 6.363/6.354 13.46 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 122.30/60 6.701/6.672 13.85 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 111.75/90 6.606/6.593 18.07 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 117.95/20 6.766/6.747 23.60 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 119.10/27 6.630/6.619 28.58 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)