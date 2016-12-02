Dec 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1800 IST (1230 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/03/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.000/5.950 0.25 01/06/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/17 6.020/5.980 0.50 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 1Y 101.10/14 6.089/6.019 0.59 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 102.27/30 6.044/6.021 1.36 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 102.86/87 6.028/6.023 2.50 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 106.63/64 6.142/6.139 3.52 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 105.93/95 6.220/6.215 4.36 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 108.12/13 6.347/6.345 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 107.65/70 6.315/6.306 7.04 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 108.25/29 6.441/6.435 8.48 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 108.27/29 6.377/6.374 9.11 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 105.25/28 6.241/6.237 9.76 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 113.15/43 6.559/6.525 10.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 115.21/59 6.683/6.639 11.50 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 109.22/27 6.488/6.483 12.30 07.61 pct GOI 2030 14Y 110.15/19 6.467/6.463 13.44 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 122.25/70 6.704/6.660 13.83 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 111.20/40 6.654/6.636 18.05 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 117.70/05 6.784/6.758 23.58 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 118.10/45 6.699/6.675 28.56 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)