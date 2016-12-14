Dec 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/03/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.180/6.150 0.24 01/06/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/23 6.250/6.190 0.46 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 1Y 100.96/98 6.257/6.220 0.55 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.97/01 6.244/6.212 1.33 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 102.40/42 6.214/6.205 2.47 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 105.97/99 6.333/6.326 3.49 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 105.28/30 6.379/6.374 4.33 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 107.10/25 6.549/6.518 5.63 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.67/69 6.480/6.476 7.00 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 107.05/06 6.616/6.615 8.45 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.15/16 6.532/6.530 9.08 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.01/03 6.408/6.405 9.73 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 111.00/15 6.819/6.800 10.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 113.41/45 6.889/6.884 11.47 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 107.20/23 6.717/6.714 12.27 07.61 pct GOI 2030 14Y 107.96/98 6.700/6.697 13.40 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 120.10/30 6.914/6.894 13.79 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 108.00/30 6.945/6.917 18.01 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 114.15/45 7.058/7.035 23.55 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 113.80/87 7.005/7.000 28.52 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)