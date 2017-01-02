Jan 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 30/03/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.100/6.050 0.24 29/06/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.250/6.200 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.81/85 6.314/6.282 1.28 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.12/15 6.317/6.303 2.42 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.80/82 6.360/6.354 3.44 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.98/00 6.444/6.438 4.28 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.30/60 6.518/6.449 4.85 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 102.13/20 6.404/6.390 5.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.45/50 6.510/6.502 6.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.90/99 6.633/6.620 8.40 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.15/17 6.528/6.526 9.03 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.01/02 6.406/6.404 9.68 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 113.30/45 6.896/6.879 11.42 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 107.12/17 6.724/6.718 12.22 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 108.09/14 6.683/6.678 13.35 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.50/75 7.071/7.046 13.74 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 111.00/25 7.082/7.056 15.12 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.00/40 7.011/6.974 18.69 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 113.50/70 7.110/7.094 23.50 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 101.30/60 6.955/6.931 29.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)