Jan 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 30/03/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/61 6.130/6.060 0.24 29/06/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.140 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.86/90 6.270/6.238 1.27 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.19/21 6.284/6.275 2.42 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.86/90 6.340/6.327 3.43 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 105.10/25 6.411/6.372 4.27 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.20/50 6.540/6.471 4.85 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 102.40/51 6.349/6.327 5.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.79/87 6.451/6.437 6.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 107.26/40 6.579/6.558 8.39 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.65/69 6.457/6.452 9.02 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.46/49 6.344/6.340 9.68 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 113.80/99 6.837/6.815 11.41 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 107.47/54 6.684/6.675 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 108.52/57 6.636/6.631 13.35 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 119.00/10 7.020/7.010 13.74 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 111.50/00 7.031/6.981 15.12 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.20/70 6.992/6.946 18.68 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 113.90/95 7.078/7.074 23.50 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 102.15/20 6.888/6.884 29.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)