Jan 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.270/6.210 0.24 13/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.280/6.220 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.83/84 6.246/6.237 1.23 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.05/08 6.331/6.317 2.38 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.67/68 6.379/6.376 3.39 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.83/88 6.472/6.458 4.23 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.06/15 6.556/6.535 4.81 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.84/90 6.459/6.447 5.92 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.09/10 6.567/6.565 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.53/58 6.685/6.677 8.35 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.85/87 6.568/6.565 8.98 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.83/84 6.429/6.427 9.63 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.55/65 6.981/6.969 11.37 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 106.35/39 6.812/6.808 12.17 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.62/63 6.732/6.731 13.31 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.25/62 7.093/7.055 13.70 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.75/25 7.106/7.055 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.20/38 6.992/6.975 18.64 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.35/62 7.201/7.179 23.46 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.29/56 7.035/7.014 29.73