Jan 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.220/6.180 0.24 13/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.230/6.200 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.75/78 6.294/6.268 1.21 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.08/10 6.311/6.301 2.36 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.65/67 6.377/6.371 3.38 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.77/80 6.483/6.475 4.21 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.93/07 6.580/6.548 4.79 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.64/75 6.499/6.477 5.90 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.95/98 6.590/6.584 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.30/34 6.718/6.712 8.34 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.75/77 6.580/6.577 8.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.75/76 6.439/6.438 9.62 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.40/47 6.997/6.989 11.36 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 106.00/09 6.853/6.842 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.38/39 6.758/6.757 13.29 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.13/37 7.104/7.080 13.68 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.95/20 7.085/7.059 15.06 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.60/70 7.049/7.039 18.63 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.95/15 7.233/7.217 23.44 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.15/67 7.047/7.005 29.71