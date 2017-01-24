Jan 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.230/6.190 0.24 13/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.230/6.210 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.77/78 6.277/6.268 1.21 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.08/11 6.311/6.297 2.36 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.71/76 6.358/6.342 3.38 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.79/82 6.478/6.470 4.21 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.93/07 6.580/6.548 4.79 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.65/73 6.497/6.481 5.90 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.98/00 6.584/6.581 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.33/34 6.714/6.712 8.34 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.78/81 6.576/6.572 8.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.78/79 6.435/6.434 9.62 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.45/48 6.991/6.988 11.36 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.95/05 6.859/6.847 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.42/43 6.753/6.752 13.29 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.15/39 7.102/7.077 13.68 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 111.03/20 7.077/7.059 15.06 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.58/70 7.051/7.039 18.63 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.97/18 7.232/7.214 23.44 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.28/67 7.036/7.005 29.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)