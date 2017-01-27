Jan 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.230/6.200 0.25 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.220/6.190 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.72/75 6.303/6.277 1.21 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.10/12 6.296/6.287 2.35 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.70/72 6.354/6.348 3.37 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.74/79 6.488/6.474 4.21 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.00/07 6.559/6.542 4.78 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.62/69 6.502/6.488 5.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.93/95 6.591/6.588 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.15/27 6.740/6.721 8.33 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.75/76 6.579/6.578 8.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.68/69 6.449/6.447 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.35/45 7.002/6.990 11.35 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.90/98 6.864/6.855 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.46/47 6.749/6.747 13.28 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.05/30 7.111/7.086 13.68 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.94/09 7.085/7.070 15.05 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.40/70 7.068/7.039 18.62 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.95/09 7.233/7.221 23.43 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.25/47 7.039/7.021 29.70 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)