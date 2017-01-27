Jan 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.230/6.200 0.25 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/05 6.200/6.190 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.73/74 6.294/6.286 1.21 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.11/15 6.291/6.273 2.35 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.74/81 6.341/6.319 3.37 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.82/87 6.466/6.453 4.21 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.08/16 6.540/6.521 4.78 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.68/80 6.490/6.465 5.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.12/14 6.558/6.554 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.50/63 6.686/6.667 8.33 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.04/06 6.537/6.535 8.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.02/05 6.402/6.398 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.32/45 7.005/6.990 11.35 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 106.08/13 6.843/6.837 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.80/83 6.711/6.708 13.28 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.10/35 7.106/7.081 13.68 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.99/19 7.080/7.060 15.05 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.20/73 7.087/7.036 18.62 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.83/27 7.243/7.207 23.43 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.20/48 7.043/7.020 29.70 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)