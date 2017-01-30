Jan 30 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.220/6.190 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.180/6.160 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.75/77 6.277/6.260 1.20 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.11/15 6.291/6.273 2.34 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.79/80 6.325/6.322 3.36 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.87/88 6.453/6.450 4.20 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.08/16 6.540/6.521 4.77 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.72/80 6.482/6.465 5.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.15/16 6.552/6.551 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.48/58 6.689/6.674 8.32 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.07/08 6.533/6.532 8.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.06/07 6.396/6.395 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.37/42 6.999/6.993 11.34 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 106.09/12 6.842/6.838 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.83/84 6.708/6.707 13.28 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.30/43 7.086/7.072 13.67 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/05 7.083/7.074 15.04 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.35/85 7.072/7.025 18.61 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.00/10 7.229/7.221 23.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.35/55 7.031/7.015 29.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)