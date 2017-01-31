Jan 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/57 6.230/6.170 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/09 6.210/6.180 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.76/77 6.265/6.256 1.20 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.12/13 6.286/6.281 2.34 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.74/77 6.340/6.330 3.36 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.82/85 6.466/6.457 4.20 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.05/14 6.546/6.525 4.77 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.67/70 6.492/6.486 5.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.03/05 6.573/6.570 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.35/40 6.709/6.701 8.32 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.99/00 6.544/6.543 8.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.99/00 6.406/6.404 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.25/35 7.014/7.002 11.34 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.88/90 6.866/6.864 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.70/71 6.722/6.721 13.28 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.28/39 7.088/7.076 13.67 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/04 7.083/7.075 15.04 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.30/69 7.077/7.040 18.61 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.75/90 7.249/7.237 23.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.13/35 7.048/7.031 29.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)