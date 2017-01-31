Jan 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.250/6.220 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.230/6.190 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.75/77 6.274/6.256 1.20 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.08/13 6.304/6.281 2.34 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.66/77 6.366/6.330 3.36 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.79/84 6.474/6.460 4.20 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.98/07 6.562/6.541 4.77 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.61/67 6.504/6.492 5.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.99/03 6.580/6.573 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.20/30 6.732/6.717 8.32 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.99/01 6.544/6.542 8.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.97/98 6.409/6.407 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.15/35 7.025/7.002 11.34 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.75/84 6.882/6.871 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.65/70 6.728/6.722 13.28 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.19/27 7.097/7.089 13.67 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.91/99 7.088/7.080 15.04 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.25/45 7.082/7.063 18.61 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.65/00 7.257/7.229 23.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.26/40 7.038/7.027 29.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)