Feb 1 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.240/6.190 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.240/6.190 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.76/79 6.262/6.235 1.19 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.08/20 6.303/6.247 2.34 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.67/84 6.361/6.306 3.36 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.78/90 6.476/6.443 4.19 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.98/07 6.561/6.540 4.77 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.65/90 6.496/6.445 5.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.02/14 6.575/6.553 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.01/49 6.761/6.687 8.32 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.10/17 6.528/6.518 8.94 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.05/12 6.398/6.388 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.20/35 7.019/7.001 11.34 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.85/05 6.870/6.846 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.82/96 6.709/6.694 13.27 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.23/39 7.093/7.076 13.66 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/04 7.083/7.075 15.04 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.30/50 7.077/7.058 18.61 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.70/05 7.253/7.225 23.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.31/45 7.034/7.023 29.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)