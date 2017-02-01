Feb 1 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/04/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.180/6.150 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/12 6.180/6.150 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.78/80 6.244/6.227 1.19 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.13/15 6.280/6.271 2.34 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.74/75 6.338/6.335 3.36 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.78/82 6.476/6.465 4.19 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.98/07 6.561/6.540 4.77 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.65/73 6.496/6.479 5.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.99/01 6.580/6.576 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.16/25 6.738/6.724 8.32 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.89/91 6.558/6.556 8.94 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.81/82 6.431/6.429 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.10/28 7.031/7.010 11.34 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.77/85 6.879/6.870 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.73/74 6.719/6.718 13.27 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.50/60 7.065/7.055 13.66 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/04 7.083/7.075 15.04 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.10/27 7.096/7.080 18.61 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.70/05 7.253/7.225 23.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.23/44 7.040/7.023 29.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)