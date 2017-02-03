Feb 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.170/6.120 0.25
28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/20 6.160/6.120 0.49
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.80/85 6.213/6.169 1.19
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.18/22 6.252/6.234 2.33
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.82/84 6.306/6.300 3.35
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.93/95 6.432/6.427 4.19
08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.01/15 6.550/6.517 4.76
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.83/90 6.458/6.444 5.88
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.11/14 6.557/6.552 6.87
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.38/42 6.703/6.697 8.31
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.05/06 6.534/6.533 8.94
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.97/98 6.408/6.407 9.59
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.55/70 6.976/6.958 11.33
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.90/94 6.864/6.859 12.13
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.88/90 6.702/6.700 13.27
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.45/55 7.069/7.059 13.66
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/07 7.083/7.072 15.03
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.36/70 7.071/7.039 18.60
08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.00/23 7.228/7.210 23.41
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.12/32 7.049/7.033 29.69
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)