Feb 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.170/6.130 0.25
28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/20 6.160/6.120 0.49
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.81/84 6.204/6.178 1.19
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.18/23 6.252/6.229 2.33
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.82/83 6.306/6.303 3.35
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.90/93 6.440/6.432 4.19
08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.02/12 6.548/6.524 4.76
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.83/89 6.458/6.446 5.88
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.06/08 6.566/6.563 6.87
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.35/36 6.708/6.706 8.31
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.01/03 6.540/6.537 8.94
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.96/97 6.410/6.408 9.59
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.46/65 6.987/6.964 11.33
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.82/84 6.873/6.871 12.13
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.81/83 6.710/6.707 13.27
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.45/55 7.069/7.059 13.66
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/07 7.083/7.072 15.03
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.34/69 7.073/7.040 18.60
08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.00/23 7.228/7.210 23.41
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.12/32 7.049/7.033 29.69
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit)