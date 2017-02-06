Feb 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.130/6.070 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/22 6.160/6.110 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.81/85 6.201/6.165 1.18 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.18/24 6.251/6.223 2.33 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.78/79 6.318/6.315 3.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.88/90 6.445/6.440 4.18 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.95/05 6.563/6.540 4.76 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.80/90 6.464/6.444 5.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 106.01/02 6.575/6.573 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.25/27 6.723/6.720 8.30 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 107.02/03 6.538/6.537 8.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.99/00 6.405/6.404 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.25/45 7.012/6.988 11.32 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.71/78 6.886/6.878 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.77/78 6.714/6.713 13.26 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.45/60 7.069/7.053 13.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.96/07 7.083/7.071 15.03 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.48/59 7.060/7.050 18.59 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.00/23 7.228/7.210 23.41 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.06/26 7.054/7.038 29.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)