Feb 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/59 6.140/6.090 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.150/6.120 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.81/85 6.201/6.165 1.18 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.18/22 6.251/6.232 2.33 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.77/78 6.321/6.318 3.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.86/89 6.450/6.442 4.18 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.90/02 6.575/6.547 4.76 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.84/89 6.456/6.446 5.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.93/95 6.589/6.585 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.16/18 6.737/6.734 8.30 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.94/96 6.550/6.547 8.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.93/94 6.413/6.412 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.20/30 7.018/7.006 11.32 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.60/71 6.899/6.886 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.74/75 6.717/6.716 13.26 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.42/60 7.072/7.053 13.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.91/04 7.088/7.075 15.03 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.31/57 7.076/7.051 18.59 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.95/15 7.233/7.216 23.41 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.03/23 7.056/7.040 29.68