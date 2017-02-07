Feb 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.140/6.080 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.22/23 6.150/6.110 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.81/83 6.197/6.179 1.18 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.17/22 6.254/6.231 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.75/77 6.326/6.320 3.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.82/89 6.460/6.442 4.18 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 108.85/95 6.586/6.562 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.70/85 6.485/6.454 5.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.86/89 6.601/6.595 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.05/14 6.753/6.739 8.30 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.91/92 6.554/6.552 8.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.93/94 6.413/6.412 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.15/30 7.024/7.006 11.32 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.55/60 6.905/6.899 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.68/69 6.724/6.722 13.26 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.42/63 7.072/7.050 13.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.86/02 7.093/7.076 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.15/60 7.091/7.049 18.59 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.95/15 7.232/7.216 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.15/50 7.047/7.019 29.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)