Feb 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/61 6.140/6.070 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.160/6.110 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.80/81 6.206/6.197 1.18 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.19/21 6.245/6.236 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.76/78 6.323/6.317 3.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.84/89 6.455/6.442 4.18 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.00/08 6.550/6.531 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.71/80 6.483/6.464 5.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.84/87 6.604/6.599 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.06/09 6.752/6.747 8.30 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.80/83 6.570/6.565 8.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.80/83 6.431/6.427 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.14/20 7.025/7.018 11.32 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.43/45 6.919/6.917 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.56/58 6.737/6.734 13.26 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.26/50 7.088/7.063 13.65 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.79/00 7.100/7.078 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.10/55 7.096/7.053 18.59 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.85/05 7.241/7.224 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.90/20 7.067/7.043 29.68