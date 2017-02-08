Feb 8 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.100/6.080 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/24 6.150/6.120 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.79/80 6.211/6.202 1.18 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 102.15/24 6.262/6.221 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.74/76 6.328/6.322 3.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.89/91 6.441/6.436 4.18 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 109.00/10 6.549/6.526 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.76/87 6.472/6.450 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.83/87 6.606/6.599 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 106.00/15 6.761/6.738 8.30 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.81/82 6.568/6.567 8.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.82/83 6.429/6.427 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.04/09 7.037/7.031 11.32 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.35/45 6.929/6.917 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 107.50/51 6.743/6.742 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.26/50 7.088/7.063 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.80/95 7.099/7.083 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.91/32 7.114/7.075 18.59 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 111.85/00 7.240/7.228 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.90/20 7.067/7.043 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)