Feb 8 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.230/6.180 0.24 28/07/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 6.280/6.250 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.55/60 6.424/6.379 1.18 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/75 6.472/6.448 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 105.00/08 6.570/6.544 3.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.00/10 6.682/6.654 4.18 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.95/29 6.798/6.717 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.60/80 6.712/6.670 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.02/10 6.930/6.916 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.00/14 7.072/7.050 8.30 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.52/59 6.902/6.891 8.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.52/54 6.751/6.748 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.15/35 7.266/7.242 11.32 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.65/78 7.256/7.240 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.10/20 7.125/7.113 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.63/13 7.363/7.310 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.40/90 7.347/7.295 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.35/45 7.266/7.256 18.59 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 110.43/93 7.358/7.316 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.06/38 7.135/7.109 29.67