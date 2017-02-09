WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1225 IST (0655 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/49 6.290/6.220 0.26 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/99 6.290/6.260 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/58 6.465/6.394 1.17 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/75 6.499/6.447 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.86/90 6.615/6.602 3.33 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.86/95 6.719/6.695 4.17 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.95/29 6.797/6.716 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.30/71 6.775/6.689 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.80/82 6.970/6.966 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.65/88 7.127/7.090 8.29 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.11/12 6.962/6.961 8.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.13/14 6.806/6.805 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.45/70 7.353/7.322 11.31 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.07/15 7.328/7.318 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.29/32 7.218/7.215 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.13/63 7.416/7.363 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.65/85 7.321/7.300 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.00/50 7.300/7.251 18.58 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 110.30/60 7.369/7.344 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.20/70 7.207/7.165 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.