Feb 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1225 IST (0655 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/49 6.290/6.220 0.26 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/99 6.290/6.260 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/58 6.465/6.394 1.17 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/75 6.499/6.447 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.86/90 6.615/6.602 3.33 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.86/95 6.719/6.695 4.17 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.95/29 6.797/6.716 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.30/71 6.775/6.689 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.80/82 6.970/6.966 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.65/88 7.127/7.090 8.29 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.11/12 6.962/6.961 8.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.13/14 6.806/6.805 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.45/70 7.353/7.322 11.31 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.07/15 7.328/7.318 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.29/32 7.218/7.215 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.13/63 7.416/7.363 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.65/85 7.321/7.300 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.00/50 7.300/7.251 18.58 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 110.30/60 7.369/7.344 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.20/70 7.207/7.165 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)