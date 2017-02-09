Feb 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/49 6.220/6.210 0.26 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.330/6.270 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/60 6.456/6.376 1.17 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.50/62 6.564/6.508 2.32 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.66/75 6.681/6.651 3.33 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.64/75 6.779/6.749 4.17 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.80/85 6.833/6.821 4.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.10/33 6.817/6.768 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.68/74 6.992/6.981 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.25/35 7.190/7.174 8.29 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.76/78 7.015/7.011 8.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.78/80 6.857/6.854 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.70/00 7.446/7.409 11.31 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.55/70 7.393/7.374 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.76/84 7.280/7.270 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.63/13 7.469/7.416 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.15/65 7.373/7.321 15.02 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.25/40 7.374/7.359 18.58 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 108.30/80 7.538/7.496 23.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.25/65 7.372/7.338 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)