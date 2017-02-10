Feb 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.250/6.210 0.25 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.280/6.240 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.45/55 6.501/6.411 1.17 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/65 6.505/6.491 2.31 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.88/95 6.605/6.582 3.33 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/95 6.728/6.693 4.17 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.80/95 6.830/6.794 4.74 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.30/75 6.774/6.681 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.07/12 6.920/6.911 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.65/80 7.126/7.103 8.29 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.31/34 6.932/6.928 8.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.32/33 6.779/6.778 9.57 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.20/30 7.383/7.371 11.31 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.95/25 7.343/7.305 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.48/54 7.196/7.189 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.67/07 7.465/7.422 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.98/41 7.391/7.346 15.01 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/20 7.399/7.379 18.58 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 108.35/85 7.534/7.491 23.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/20 7.419/7.376 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)