Feb 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.260/6.220 0.25 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.290/6.260 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/56 6.456/6.402 1.17 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.61/70 6.510/6.468 2.31 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.83/87 6.621/6.608 3.33 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.83/88 6.726/6.712 4.17 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.78/93 6.835/6.799 4.74 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.25/30 6.785/6.774 5.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.85/90 6.960/6.951 6.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.50/55 7.150/7.142 8.29 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.06/13 6.969/6.959 8.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.14/17 6.805/6.801 9.57 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.95/04 7.414/7.403 11.31 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.90/00 7.349/7.336 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.23/26 7.225/7.221 13.25 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.55/95 7.477/7.435 13.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.88/31 7.402/7.356 15.01 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.15/35 7.384/7.364 18.58 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 108.27/77 7.541/7.498 23.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.55/05 7.432/7.389 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)