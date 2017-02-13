Feb 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/56 6.280/6.220 0.24 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.270/6.250 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/56 6.453/6.399 1.16 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/75 6.490/6.444 2.31 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.90/92 6.597/6.590 3.32 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.80/90 6.733/6.706 4.16 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.78/93 6.834/6.798 4.74 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.26/30 6.783/6.774 5.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.80/87 6.969/6.956 6.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.31/52 7.180/7.147 8.28 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.00/03 6.978/6.974 8.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.17/18 6.801/6.799 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.90/05 7.420/7.402 11.30 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.75/00 7.368/7.336 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.28/32 7.219/7.214 13.24 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.55/95 7.477/7.434 13.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.88/31 7.402/7.356 15.01 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.95/22 7.404/7.377 18.57 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 108.27/77 7.541/7.498 23.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.55/05 7.432/7.389 29.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)