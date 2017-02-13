Feb 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/56 6.270/6.190 0.24 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.260/6.250 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.57/59 6.390/6.372 1.16 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/68 6.486/6.476 2.31 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.89/90 6.600/6.597 3.32 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.89/92 6.709/6.700 4.16 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.75/90 6.841/6.805 4.74 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.20/26 6.795/6.783 5.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.72/75 6.984/6.978 6.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.25/40 7.190/7.166 8.28 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.87/89 6.997/6.994 8.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.98/00 6.828/6.825 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.90/95 7.420/7.414 11.30 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.60/94 7.386/7.344 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.14/19 7.235/7.229 13.24 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.40/80 7.494/7.451 13.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.75/95 7.415/7.394 15.01 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.65/05 7.434/7.394 18.57 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 108.14/54 7.552/7.518 23.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.83/88 7.408/7.404 29.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)