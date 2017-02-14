Feb 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.230/6.210 0.24 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.260/6.220 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/61 6.423/6.351 1.16 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/64 6.513/6.494 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.85/87 6.612/6.606 3.32 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/94 6.719/6.694 4.16 08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.80/93 6.828/6.797 4.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.20/25 6.795/6.785 5.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.52/60 7.020/7.005 6.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.15/25 7.205/7.189 8.28 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.63/66 7.033/7.029 8.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.69/72 6.870/6.865 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/80 7.470/7.433 11.30 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.50/70 7.399/7.374 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.76/82 7.280/7.273 13.24 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/50 7.537/7.483 13.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.90/15 7.506/7.479 15.00 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/00 7.439/7.399 18.57 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 107.90/25 7.573/7.543 23.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/80 7.437/7.411 29.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)