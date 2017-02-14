Feb 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.230/6.210 0.24
10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.270/6.230 0.49
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.55/60 6.405/6.360 1.16
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.61/73 6.508/6.452 2.30
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.83/87 6.619/6.606 3.32
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.75/84 6.746/6.722 4.16
08.79 pct GOI 2021 5Y 107.70/90 6.852/6.804 4.73
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.04/15 6.829/6.806 5.85
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.54/58 7.016/7.009 6.84
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.08/12 7.217/7.210 8.28
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.63/67 7.033/7.027 8.91
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.66/68 6.874/6.871 9.56
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.55/60 7.464/7.458 11.30
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.50/63 7.399/7.383 12.10
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.82/85 7.273/7.269 13.24
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/20 7.537/7.515 13.63
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.95/00 7.500/7.495 15.00
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/78 7.439/7.421 18.57
08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 107.90/25 7.573/7.543 23.38
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.33/80 7.452/7.411 29.66
