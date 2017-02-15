Feb 15 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.200/6.190 0.24 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.260/6.220 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.62/64 6.339/6.321 1.16 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/72 6.489/6.456 2.30 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.87/90 6.604/6.594 3.32 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/88 6.718/6.710 4.16 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.97/12 6.969/6.937 5.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.13/19 6.810/6.798 5.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.58/59 7.009/7.007 6.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.12/13 7.210/7.208 8.28 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.73/74 7.018/7.016 8.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.74/75 6.862/6.861 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/90 7.458/7.420 11.30 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.49/58 7.400/7.389 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.85/89 7.269/7.264 13.23 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/20 7.536/7.515 13.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.00/20 7.495/7.473 15.00 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/78 7.439/7.421 18.57 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.50/80 7.610/7.586 24.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/70 7.459/7.419 29.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)