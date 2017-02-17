Feb 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 18/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/56 6.200/6.140 0.25 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/18 6.250/6.200 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.56/60 6.380/6.344 1.15 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/73 6.485/6.447 2.29 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.92/95 6.583/6.573 3.31 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.88/92 6.708/6.697 4.15 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.01/19 6.958/6.919 5.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.21/25 6.793/6.785 5.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.64/66 6.997/6.993 6.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.25/32 7.189/7.178 8.27 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.79/80 7.008/7.007 8.90 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.79/80 6.855/6.854 9.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.85/93 7.425/7.416 11.29 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.70/85 7.374/7.355 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.05/08 7.246/7.242 13.23 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.79/90 7.451/7.439 13.62 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.00/20 7.494/7.473 14.99 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.70/00 7.429/7.399 18.56 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.78/93 7.587/7.575 24.82 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/75 7.459/7.415 29.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)