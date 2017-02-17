Feb 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 18/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.190/6.160 0.25 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/17 6.250/6.210 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.58/59 6.362/6.353 1.15 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.67/71 6.476/6.457 2.29 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.91/94 6.586/6.576 3.31 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.95/96 6.689/6.686 4.15 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.10/15 6.939/6.928 5.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.22/25 6.791/6.785 5.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.68/70 6.990/6.986 6.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.32/36 7.178/7.171 8.27 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.82/84 7.004/7.001 8.90 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.82/83 6.851/6.849 9.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.92/98 7.417/7.409 11.29 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.72/89 7.371/7.350 12.09 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.10/12 7.240/7.237 13.23 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.79/90 7.451/7.439 13.62 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.00/20 7.494/7.473 14.99 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.82/00 7.417/7.399 18.56 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.43/70 7.616/7.594 24.82 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/89 7.437/7.403 29.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)