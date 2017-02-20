Feb 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
18/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.200/6.150 0.24
10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/21 6.250/6.210 0.47
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.57/60 6.364/6.337 1.14
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.68/71 6.469/6.455 2.29
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.93/95 6.577/6.570 3.30
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.90/01 6.701/6.671 4.14
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.05/20 6.949/6.916 5.45
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.31/38 6.772/6.757 5.83
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.77/84 6.973/6.960 6.82
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.39/43 7.166/7.160 8.26
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.83/85 7.002/6.999 8.89
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.83/84 6.849/6.848 9.54
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.85/95 7.425/7.413 11.28
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.90/94 7.349/7.344 12.08
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.12/13 7.237/7.236 13.22
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.50/80 7.482/7.449 13.61
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.00/20 7.494/7.473 14.99
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.92/99 7.407/7.400 18.55
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.61/87 7.601/7.580 24.81
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.40/90 7.446/7.402 29.64
