Feb 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
18/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.200/6.150 0.24
10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/21 6.250/6.210 0.47
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.55/58 6.383/6.355 1.14
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/63 6.497/6.493 2.29
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.76/84 6.633/6.607 3.30
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.75/79 6.742/6.731 4.14
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.90/00 6.981/6.959 5.45
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.10/15 6.816/6.806 5.83
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.48/51 7.026/7.020 6.82
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.05/14 7.220/7.206 8.26
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.45/48 7.059/7.055 8.89
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.46/50 6.903/6.897 9.54
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.35/85 7.488/7.425 11.28
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.25/47 7.430/7.403 12.08
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.42/48 7.319/7.312 13.22
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.40/73 7.492/7.457 13.61
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.85/20 7.510/7.473 14.99
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.55/76 7.445/7.424 18.55
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.42/77 7.616/7.588 24.81
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.35/80 7.450/7.411 29.64
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)