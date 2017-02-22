Feb 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 18/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.190/6.150 0.24 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.240/6.190 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/56 6.398/6.370 1.14 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/68 6.492/6.468 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.76/80 6.632/6.619 3.30 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.65/69 6.769/6.758 4.14 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.86/00 6.989/6.959 5.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.11/18 6.814/6.799 5.83 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.31/38 7.057/7.044 6.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.87/98 7.249/7.232 8.26 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.27/28 7.086/7.084 8.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.30/33 6.926/6.922 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.30/50 7.494/7.469 11.28 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.25/40 7.430/7.411 12.08 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.23/29 7.341/7.334 13.21 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.32/45 7.501/7.487 13.61 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.50/70 7.548/7.526 14.98 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.70/00 7.430/7.399 18.55 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.30/60 7.626/7.602 24.81 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/48 7.481/7.439 29.63 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)