Feb 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 18/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.140/6.090 0.24 10/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/22 6.250/6.210 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.55/56 6.379/6.370 1.14 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.61/64 6.501/6.487 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.71/77 6.649/6.629 3.30 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.59/64 6.786/6.772 4.14 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.82/85 6.998/6.992 5.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/00 6.848/6.837 5.83 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.14/23 7.088/7.071 6.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.80/90 7.260/7.244 8.26 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.16/19 7.102/7.098 8.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.19/22 6.942/6.938 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.25/40 7.500/7.481 11.28 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.00/14 7.462/7.444 12.08 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.14/17 7.352/7.348 13.21 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.20/40 7.514/7.492 13.61 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.20/40 7.580/7.558 14.98 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.35/45 7.465/7.455 18.55 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.50/00 7.692/7.651 24.81 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.47/87 7.440/7.405 29.63