Apr 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.090/6.020 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/06 6.300/6.250 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.22/30 6.495/6.409 0.96 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.26/32 6.624/6.593 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.20/24 6.751/6.737 3.13 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.11/15 6.888/6.877 3.96 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.60/70 7.017/6.994 5.27 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.72/80 6.898/6.881 5.65 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.38/42 7.031/7.024 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.26/29 7.180/7.175 8.09 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.62/64 7.025/7.022 8.71 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.18/19 6.942/6.940 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.78/89 7.424/7.410 11.11 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.15/35 7.315/7.290 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.20/24 7.226/7.222 13.04 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.17/40 7.506/7.481 13.43 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.22/53 7.572/7.538 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/19 7.419/7.380 18.38 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.44/70 7.695/7.673 24.63 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.35/58 7.540/7.519 29.46 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)