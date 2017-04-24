Apr 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.120/6.050 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.280/6.240 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.28/29 6.431/6.420 0.96 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.27/32 6.619/6.593 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.22/24 6.744/6.737 3.13 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.16/20 6.874/6.862 3.96 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.65/70 7.005/6.994 5.27 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.73/78 6.896/6.885 5.65 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.40/44 7.028/7.020 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.28/31 7.177/7.172 8.09 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.65/67 7.020/7.017 8.71 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.17/19 6.943/6.940 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.87/90 7.412/7.408 11.11 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.25/30 7.302/7.296 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.28/34 7.217/7.210 13.04 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.17/40 7.506/7.481 13.43 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.22/53 7.572/7.538 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/30 7.414/7.369 18.38 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.44/70 7.695/7.673 24.63 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.35/58 7.540/7.519 29.46 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)