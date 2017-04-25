Apr 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.110/6.070 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.310/6.260 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.25/29 6.459/6.416 0.96 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.34/39 6.582/6.557 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.27/33 6.725/6.704 3.12 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.17/25 6.870/6.847 3.96 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.80/85 6.971/6.960 5.27 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.83/95 6.874/6.848 5.65 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.48/55 7.013/7.000 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.37/46 7.162/7.147 8.08 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.78/81 7.001/6.996 8.71 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.29/32 6.926/6.921 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.92/99 7.406/7.397 11.10 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.40/63 7.284/7.255 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.59/62 7.181/7.177 13.04 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.28/51 7.494/7.469 13.43 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.27/58 7.567/7.533 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.83/25 7.416/7.374 18.37 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/50 7.648/7.607 24.63 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.35/58 7.540/7.519 29.46 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)