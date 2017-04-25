Apr 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.100/6.080 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.290/6.240 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.25/27 6.459/6.437 0.96 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/33 6.603/6.587 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.23/24 6.739/6.736 3.12 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.15/20 6.876/6.862 3.96 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.73/80 6.987/6.971 5.27 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.79/90 6.883/6.859 5.65 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.45/50 7.018/7.009 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.33/35 7.168/7.165 8.08 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.70/73 7.013/7.008 8.71 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.22/24 6.936/6.933 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.87/95 7.412/7.402 11.10 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.40/52 7.284/7.269 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.56/60 7.184/7.180 13.04 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.28/51 7.494/7.469 13.43 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.27/58 7.567/7.533 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/30 7.379/7.369 18.37 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/50 7.648/7.607 24.63 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.35/58 7.540/7.519 29.46 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)