Apr 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.140/6.100 0.23 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.320/6.280 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.23/27 6.476/6.433 0.96 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.21/29 6.648/6.607 2.10 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.13/18 6.773/6.756 3.12 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.05/12 6.904/6.884 3.96 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.63/70 7.009/6.993 5.27 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.71/81 6.900/6.879 5.65 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.31/36 7.044/7.035 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.22/25 7.186/7.181 8.08 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.57/60 7.032/7.028 8.71 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.12/13 6.951/6.949 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.78/85 7.423/7.414 11.10 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.12/30 7.319/7.296 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.23/26 7.223/7.219 13.04 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.06/18 7.517/7.504 13.43 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.16/42 7.578/7.550 14.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.95/30 7.404/7.369 18.37 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.95/35 7.653/7.620 24.63 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.18/39 7.555/7.536 29.46 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)