Apr 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.180/6.140 0.23 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.290/6.250 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.18/22 6.531/6.487 0.96 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.21/26 6.648/6.622 2.10 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.12/16 6.777/6.763 3.12 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.05/07 6.904/6.898 3.96 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.54/60 7.029/7.016 5.27 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.66/78 6.911/6.885 5.65 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.22/26 7.061/7.054 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.10/18 7.206/7.193 8.08 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.51/53 7.041/7.038 8.71 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.10/12 6.953/6.951 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.61/70 7.445/7.433 11.10 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.00/15 7.334/7.315 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.13/14 7.235/7.233 13.04 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.06/18 7.517/7.504 13.43 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.16/42 7.578/7.550 14.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.93/20 7.406/7.379 18.37 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.95/35 7.653/7.620 24.63 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.18/39 7.555/7.536 29.46